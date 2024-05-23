News
UKMTO reports incident south of Yemen’s Hodeidah
World News
2024-05-23 | 02:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UKMTO reports incident south of Yemen’s Hodeidah
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Thursday it has received a report of an incident 98 nautical miles south of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah.
Reuters
World News
United Kingdom
UKMTO
Incident
Yemen
Hodeidah
