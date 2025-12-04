Putin: 'We should engage', not obstruct US talks on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the ongoing US talks on Ukraine were "complex" but "we should engage," not obstruct the effort, in an interview shared by an Indian broadcaster on Thursday.



"This is a complex task and a challenging mission that President (Donald) Trump took upon himself," Putin said in the remarks translated by India Today.



"Achieving consensus among competing parties is no easy task, but President Trump, truly, I believe -- he sincerely tries to do this," he added. "I think we should engage with this effort rather than obstruct it".



