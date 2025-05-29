China slams 'unreasonable' US decision to revoke student visas

Beijing criticized the United States's decision to "unreasonably" revoke the visas of Chinese students, saying on Thursday it had lodged protests with Washington following the announcement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



"The U.S. has unreasonably cancelled Chinese students' visas under the pretext of ideology and national rights," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. "China firmly opposes this and has lodged representations with the U.S."



AFP