Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
29-05-2025 | 06:51
Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon
0min
Israeli drone targets forested area in Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike on Thursday targeted the Ali Al-Taher wooded area in the town of Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, South Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Israel

Strike

South Lebanon

Nabatiyeh El Faouqa

