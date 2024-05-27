Houthis launch attacks on ships in nearby seas

World News
2024-05-27 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Houthis launch attacks on ships in nearby seas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Houthis launch attacks on ships in nearby seas

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Monday they launched attacks on three ships in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea and two US destroyers in the Red Sea.

Houthi militants, who describe their attacks on ships as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza, named three of the ships as the Larego Desert and the MSC Mechela in the Indian Ocean, and the Minerva Lisa in the Red Sea.

Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Yemen

Iran

Houthis

Indian Ocean

Red Sea

LBCI Next
South Korean President: Seoul, Tokyo, and Beijing agree to enhance trilateral cooperation
Chinese Premier calls for 'restraint' on Korean Peninsula
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

Yemen's Houthis attack four ships in Indian Ocean, Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Yemen's Houthis confirm targeting Andromeda Star oil ship in Red Sea

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Houthis launch drones from Yemen towards Israel after Iranian attack

LBCI
Middle East News
23:56

CENTCOM: US forces destroy drone over Red Sea launched by Houthis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:14

British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes

LBCI
World News
03:15

Spain to recognize Palestinian state run by PNA with East Jerusalem as capital: Spanish PM

LBCI
World News
02:06

Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognize Palestinian State

LBCI
World News
01:39

China calls for Red Sea attacks on ships to end

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
06:33

Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-25

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More