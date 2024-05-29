Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine

Sweden will send military aid worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) to Ukraine, its biggest package so far, to aid the war against the Russian invasion, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.



The package would among other things help strengthen the Ukrainian air defense and included Saab's Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft, Defense Minister Paal Jonson told a press conference.



The Swedish government said last week it had agreed on additional military support to Ukraine totaling 75 billion Swedish crowns ($7.1 billion) over three years.



Reuters