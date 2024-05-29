Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine

World News
2024-05-29 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine

Sweden will send military aid worth 13.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) to Ukraine, its biggest package so far, to aid the war against the Russian invasion, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.

The package would among other things help strengthen the Ukrainian air defense and included Saab's Airborne Surveillance and Control (ASC) 890 aircraft, Defense Minister Paal Jonson told a press conference.

The Swedish government said last week it had agreed on additional military support to Ukraine totaling 75 billion Swedish crowns ($7.1 billion) over three years.

Reuters

World News

Sweden

Ukraine

Military

Aid

Support

War

Russia

LBCI Next
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:22

Ukraine military shoots down 13 out of 14 drones launched by Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

G7: We are exploring ways to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:28

Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:18

Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS

LBCI
World News
05:13

South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-20

Iranian government confirms that Raisi's death will not cause 'any disruption' in its operations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken tells Netanyahu he opposes attack on Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Hamas Health Ministry: 34,683 Palestinians killed and 78,018 injured in Israeli military attacks since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Iran made sea-launched ballistic missile available to Houthis, Tasnim reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27

Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More