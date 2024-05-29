New Caledonia lifts ban on 'TikTok'

The authorities in New Caledonia announced on Wednesday the "lifting" of the ban on the social media application "TikTok" following an unprecedented measure taken on May 15 to specifically limit communications between rioters.



The High Commission of the Republic in the Pacific French archipelago stated, "Following the end of emergency measures imposed on the territory since Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the ban on the TikTok network has been lifted." However, the curfew remains in effect.



The application was banned after the declaration of a state of emergency on May 15, with only one telecommunications operator in the archipelago.



The government considered the social network owned by the Chinese company "ByteDance" as one of the preferred communication methods among groups committing acts of violence at night in the archipelago.



The ban also came against the backdrop of concerns about interference and misinformation on social networks from foreign countries seeking to inflame tensions, according to government and security sources who pointed to China or Azerbaijan.



