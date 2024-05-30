Russia shoots down 8 ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov

The Russian Defense Ministry stated, according to the TASS news agency, that air defenses intercepted eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula on Thursday.



Earlier, an official appointed by Russia in the Crimean Peninsula said that missile debris caused damage to two ferries near the city of Kerch, leading to the suspension of ferry traffic there.



Separately, Russian authorities announced the suspension of car traffic on the main Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia.



Reuters