Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparked a fire in a non-residential building early on Friday, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.



Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia attacked Kyiv with a Iskander short-range ballistic missile and drones.



All missiles were destroyed on their approach to the city, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.



A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv as a result of falling debris, Popko said. There were no injuries, according to preliminary information.



Ukraine's Air Force also said that Russia attacked the battered city of Kharkiv overnight with five anti-aircraft guided missiles and that Ukraine's forces also downed attack drones over the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.



There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attack.



Reuters