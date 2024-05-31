US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials

2024-05-31 | 11:10
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials
2min
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials

The United States is imposing new visa restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials over guilty verdicts in the National Security Law trial of pro-democracy organizers in Hong Kong, the State Department said on Friday.

Fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were found guilty and two were acquitted on Thursday in a landmark subversion trial that critics say could deal another blow to the city's rule of law and its reputation as a global financial hub.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the guilty verdicts announced in the National Security Law trial of pro-democracy organizers in Hong Kong," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The defendants were subjected to a politically motivated prosecution and jailed simply for peacefully participating in political activities protected under the Basic Law of Hong Kong."

As a result, the United States will impose new visa restrictions on the Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for implementing the security law, Miller said.

The verdicts in Hong Kong's biggest trial against the democratic opposition come more than three years after police arrested 47 democrats in dawn raids at homes across the city. They were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under a national security law imposed by China.

The US urges Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to stop using the "vague national security laws to curb peaceful dissent," Miller said.



Reuters
 

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

