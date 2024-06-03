News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskyy thanks President of Philippines for his support, Ukraine to open embassy in Manila
World News
2024-06-03 | 00:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy thanks President of Philippines for his support, Ukraine to open embassy in Manila
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Monday and thanked him for his support and "clear position" on Russia's invasion of its territories.
The two leaders met at the Philippine presidential palace, after Zelenskyy made an unscheduled appearance at Asia's biggest security conference in Singapore on the weekend, his second visit to Asia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Zelenskyy, who wore a black shirt and cargo pants, marked his first visit to the Philippines since his election in 2019.
"Thank you for this invitation and we are very thankful to be in your country which supports Ukraine, our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Zelenskyy told Marcos.
"Thank you so much for your big word, and clear position about us, about this Russian occupation of our territories," he added.
Ukraine will also open an embassy in Manila this year, Zelenskyy said.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Philippines
Support
Russia
Invasion
Next
Beijing: British intelligence recruits two Chinese government employees
Trump warns that prison sentence could be a 'turning point' for his supporters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-05
EU seeks to enhance its defense two years after Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News
2024-03-05
EU seeks to enhance its defense two years after Russian invasion of Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-02
Zelenskyy meets with heads of state in Singapore and rallies support for a summit on Ukraine
World News
2024-06-02
Zelenskyy meets with heads of state in Singapore and rallies support for a summit on Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-01
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
World News
2024-06-01
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
0
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:59
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes
Middle East News
03:59
Chinese Foreign Ministry calls on Iran and UAE to resolve disputes
0
World News
02:19
Seoul to suspend entire military agreement between the Koreas due to Pyongyang's sending of trash balloons
World News
02:19
Seoul to suspend entire military agreement between the Koreas due to Pyongyang's sending of trash balloons
0
World News
01:52
Mexico's Sheinbaum poised to become first woman President
World News
01:52
Mexico's Sheinbaum poised to become first woman President
0
World News
00:36
Beijing: British intelligence recruits two Chinese government employees
World News
00:36
Beijing: British intelligence recruits two Chinese government employees
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-21
War risks: MEA adapts to decreased flights
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-21
War risks: MEA adapts to decreased flights
0
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
0
World News
02:19
Seoul to suspend entire military agreement between the Koreas due to Pyongyang's sending of trash balloons
World News
02:19
Seoul to suspend entire military agreement between the Koreas due to Pyongyang's sending of trash balloons
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
Hamas: Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
Hamas: Israeli proposal failed to meet Palestinian demands, yet it is under review
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:38
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle
Lebanon News
08:38
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle
2
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
3
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
4
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
5
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
8
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More