Zelenskyy thanks President of Philippines for his support, Ukraine to open embassy in Manila

2024-06-03
Zelenskyy thanks President of Philippines for his support, Ukraine to open embassy in Manila
Zelenskyy thanks President of Philippines for his support, Ukraine to open embassy in Manila

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Manila on Monday and thanked him for his support and "clear position" on Russia's invasion of its territories.

The two leaders met at the Philippine presidential palace, after Zelenskyy made an unscheduled appearance at Asia's biggest security conference in Singapore on the weekend, his second visit to Asia since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Zelenskyy, who wore a black shirt and cargo pants, marked his first visit to the Philippines since his election in 2019.

"Thank you for this invitation and we are very thankful to be in your country which supports Ukraine, our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Zelenskyy told Marcos.

"Thank you so much for your big word, and clear position about us, about this Russian occupation of our territories," he added.

Ukraine will also open an embassy in Manila this year, Zelenskyy said.

Reuters

