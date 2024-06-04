News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Defense Secretary meets Cambodia's top official to push for stronger ties
World News
2024-06-04 | 05:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Defense Secretary meets Cambodia's top official to push for stronger ties
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Tuesday in Phnom Penh during a brief visit to counter China's influence in the Southeast Asian nation.
Austin wrote on X, "We discussed how the United States and Cambodia can strengthen their defense ties to support regional peace and stability."
The United States cautiously views the rapprochement between Phnom Penh and Beijing, which is investing billions of dollars in the small kingdom under its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.
The Americans are particularly concerned about the possibility of Chinese warships using a recently renovated Cambodian naval base despite denials from Cambodian authorities.
Lloyd Austin arrived in Cambodia on Tuesday morning from Singapore, where he met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday on the sidelines of a security forum.
AFP
World News
United States
Lloyd Austin
Cambodia
Hun Manet
Phnom Penh
China
Beijing
Next
UN rights chief says standards of war brutally violated in Gaza
South Korea to resume all its military activities along demarcation line
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-02
Chinese Defense Minister warns that Beijing's patience 'has limits' regarding South China Sea
World News
2024-06-02
Chinese Defense Minister warns that Beijing's patience 'has limits' regarding South China Sea
0
World News
2024-05-17
Putin to push growing Moscow-Beijing trade in China
World News
2024-05-17
Putin to push growing Moscow-Beijing trade in China
0
World News
2024-05-10
Beijing says it 'issued a warning' to US military ship in South China Sea
World News
2024-05-10
Beijing says it 'issued a warning' to US military ship in South China Sea
0
World News
2024-04-18
China says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace, stability
World News
2024-04-18
China says Beijing and Jakarta want regional peace, stability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
0
World News
05:47
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
World News
05:47
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41
UN rights chief says standards of war brutally violated in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41
UN rights chief says standards of war brutally violated in Gaza
0
World News
04:31
South Korea to resume all its military activities along demarcation line
World News
04:31
South Korea to resume all its military activities along demarcation line
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar says waiting for ‘clear position’ from Israel on ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar says waiting for ‘clear position’ from Israel on ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
3
Middle East News
00:01
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Middle East News
00:01
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
4
Lebanon News
14:59
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
Lebanon News
14:59
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
5
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
6
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
8
Lebanon News
03:43
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Lebanon News
03:43
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More