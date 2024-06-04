US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Tuesday in Phnom Penh during a brief visit to counter China's influence in the Southeast Asian nation.



Austin wrote on X, "We discussed how the United States and Cambodia can strengthen their defense ties to support regional peace and stability."



The United States cautiously views the rapprochement between Phnom Penh and Beijing, which is investing billions of dollars in the small kingdom under its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.



The Americans are particularly concerned about the possibility of Chinese warships using a recently renovated Cambodian naval base despite denials from Cambodian authorities.



Lloyd Austin arrived in Cambodia on Tuesday morning from Singapore, where he met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Friday on the sidelines of a security forum.



AFP