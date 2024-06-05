Guterres: World hits 12 straight months of record-high temperatures

World News
2024-06-05 | 10:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Guterres: World hits 12 straight months of record-high temperatures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Guterres: World hits 12 straight months of record-high temperatures

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday that May 2024 was the hottest month ever recorded globally, "marking the twelfth consecutive month" of record-breaking heat.

He added that "the World Meteorological Organization today indicated that there is an 80 percent chance that the average annual temperature will exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold in at least one of the next five years," referring to two recent reports from the World Meteorological Organization and the European Copernicus Observatory.

AFP

World News

United Nations

Antonio Guterres

Heat

Temperature

LBCI Next
Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza
Slovenia officially recognizes independent Palestinian state
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

Heatwave in India’s Rajasthan kills at least nine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-18

Deadly heat in West Africa warns of climate change-driven scorchers to come

LBCI
World News
2024-04-16

US Ambassador to the United Nations visits the demilitarized zone between the Koreas

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-09

March marks another record in global heat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:04

Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

LBCI
World News
13:28

At least 16 killed by suspected Islamists in eastern Congo

LBCI
World News
12:42

Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
12:01

IAEA Board passes resolution against Iran on cooperation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:04

Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Gunman Injured and Arrested After Opening Fire Near US Embassy in Awkar: LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

PM Mikati denies validity of Israeli attack rumors: Media office

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Netanyahu says Israel is ready for a strong move on northern front

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli Finance Minister says army does not want to engage in war with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More