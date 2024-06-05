News
Guterres: World hits 12 straight months of record-high temperatures
World News
2024-06-05 | 10:45
Guterres: World hits 12 straight months of record-high temperatures
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday that May 2024 was the hottest month ever recorded globally, "marking the twelfth consecutive month" of record-breaking heat.
He added that "the World Meteorological Organization today indicated that there is an 80 percent chance that the average annual temperature will exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold in at least one of the next five years," referring to two recent reports from the World Meteorological Organization and the European Copernicus Observatory.
AFP
World News
United Nations
Antonio Guterres
Heat
Temperature
Next
Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza
Slovenia officially recognizes independent Palestinian state
Previous
