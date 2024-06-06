News
World Food Program expands efforts in Sudan
World News
2024-06-06 | 05:56
World Food Program expands efforts in Sudan
The World Food Program announced on Thursday that it will expand its emergency efforts in Sudan to include an additional five million people by the end of 2024 to avoid famine, bringing the total number of people receiving assistance from the program to ten million this year.
World News
WFP
Efforts
Sudan
Famine
Assistance
