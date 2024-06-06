Ukraine announces mandatory evacuations in parts of Donetsk

World News
2024-06-06 | 09:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine announces mandatory evacuations in parts of Donetsk
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine announces mandatory evacuations in parts of Donetsk

Ukraine announced on Thursday that it has ordered the mandatory evacuation of children and their families from several cities and towns in the Donetsk region in the east of the country, where battles with Russia are intensifying.

Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said via social media, "This is an important decision primarily aimed at saving the lives of our children. The security situation in the region is continuously deteriorating, and the intensity of shelling is increasing."

AFP 
 

World News

Ukraine

Evacuation

Donetsk

Russia

LBCI Next
Putin: Russia has no "imperial ambitions" and does not plan to attack NATO
Putin condemns 'complete elimination of civilian population' in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Russia takes control of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation

LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Mediators press Hamas over Gaza ceasefire plan touted by Biden

LBCI
World News
06:04

NATO: Allies must ensure continuity of military support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:56

World Food Program expands efforts in Sudan

LBCI
World News
05:00

Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02

Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate

LBCI
Middle East News
03:01

Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
Middle East News
03:01

Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13

Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More