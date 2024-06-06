Ukraine announces mandatory evacuations in parts of Donetsk

Ukraine announced on Thursday that it has ordered the mandatory evacuation of children and their families from several cities and towns in the Donetsk region in the east of the country, where battles with Russia are intensifying.



Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said via social media, "This is an important decision primarily aimed at saving the lives of our children. The security situation in the region is continuously deteriorating, and the intensity of shelling is increasing."



AFP