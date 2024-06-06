News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
UNICEF reports reveal the death of 35 children in a village in Sudan
World News
2024-06-06 | 15:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNICEF reports reveal the death of 35 children in a village in Sudan
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated on Thursday that it received "reports that at least 35 children were killed" in an attack on a village in al-Jazira state, central Sudan.
The statement quoted UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell saying, "I am horrified by the reports that at least 35 children were killed and more than 20 children were injured during the attack yesterday on the village of Wad al Noura, in Sudan’s al-Jazira state."
AFP
World News
United Nations Children's Fund
UNICEF
Sudan
Children
