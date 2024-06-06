UNICEF reports reveal the death of 35 children in a village in Sudan

2024-06-06 | 15:08

UNICEF reports reveal the death of 35 children in a village in Sudan

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) stated on Thursday that it received "reports that at least 35 children were killed" in an attack on a village in al-Jazira state, central Sudan.

The statement quoted UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell saying, "I am horrified by the reports that at least 35 children were killed and more than 20 children were injured during the attack yesterday on the village of Wad al Noura, in Sudan’s al-Jazira state."

World News

United Nations Children's Fund

UNICEF

Sudan

Children

