Biden meets Zelenskyy in Paris, pledges support for Ukraine

World News
2024-06-07 | 07:46
High views
0min
Biden meets Zelenskyy in Paris, pledges support for Ukraine

During talks in Paris on Friday US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Washington "will not back away" from the crisis Ukraine is facing due to the war with Russia.

Reuters

