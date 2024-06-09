News
UK dismisses statement by Yemen's Houthis saying they attacked British destroyer
2024-06-09 | 10:17
UK dismisses statement by Yemen's Houthis saying they attacked British destroyer
Britain's defense ministry said on Sunday a statement by Yemen's Houthis that they had fired ballistic missiles at a British destroyer in the Red Sea was false.
The Houthis did not say whether the attack they said they had carried out on the HMS Diamond had caused any damage, but described it as "accurate".
"These claims are untrue," a British Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesperson said.
The Houthis said they had also attacked two commercial vessels which they identified as the Norderney and Tavvishi.
Reuters
