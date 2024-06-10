Macron calls for new parliamentary elections after EU vote

2024-06-10 | 00:19
Macron calls for new parliamentary elections after EU vote
Macron calls for new parliamentary elections after EU vote

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Sunday for new parliamentary elections after his bloc suffered a significant loss to the far-right National Rally party in the European Union elections in the country.

Macron said the EU result was grim for his government and one he could not ignore. In an address to the nation, less than two months before Paris hosts the Olympics, he said lower house elections would be called for June 30, with a second-round vote on July 7.

"This is an essential time for clarification," Macron said. "I have heard your message, your concerns and I will not leave them unanswered ... France needs a clear majority to act in serenity and harmony."

After Macron's announcement, a few hundred anti-far-right protesters gathered at Paris' Place de la Republique, waving flags for green and leftist groups and chanting against the RN.

Reuters

