Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza

2024-06-10
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza
Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza

The United States announced on Sunday that it had requested the United Nations Security Council to vote on a draft resolution calling on Israel and Hamas to "immediately" commit to implementing a proposed ceasefire in Gaza, without specifying a date for the voting session.

According to diplomatic sources, the vote is scheduled to take place on Monday, but the South Korean presidency of the Council has not confirmed this.

The spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations, Ned Price, stated in a statement, "Today, the United States called on the Security Council to vote on the US draft resolution (...) supporting the proposal" announced by US President Joe Biden last week.

He added, "Council members must not miss this opportunity and must speak with one voice to support this agreement."

Meanwhile, the United States, an ally of Israel, has faced widespread criticism for obstructing several resolution projects calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

AFP

World News

United States

Security Council

United Nations

Ceasefire

Gaza

Israel

Hamas

