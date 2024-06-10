News
Liberals defeat Slovak PM party in European elections
World News
2024-06-10 | 01:02
Liberals defeat Slovak PM party in European elections
The opposition liberal party in Slovakia achieved a surprise on Sunday by winning in the European elections against the "Smer-SD" party, led by Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian inclinations supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Fico was seriously injured in an attack in mid-May, being opposed to military aid to Ukraine. He was considered the frontrunner according to opinion polls, which indicated that the attack he suffered boosted support for his party.
In a message posted on his Facebook page, the "Smer-SD" party offered "congratulations to the winner of the elections, the Progressive Slovakia party."
In its second consecutive victory in the European elections, the Progressive Slovakia party obtained 27.81% of the votes, securing six seats in the European Parliament, according to results published by the Slovak press.
AFP
World News
Slovakia
Elections
Liberals
Smer-SD
Europe
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
