South Korea and US hold new round of nuclear planning talks in Seoul

2024-06-10 | 01:14
South Korea and US hold new round of nuclear planning talks in Seoul
South Korea and US hold new round of nuclear planning talks in Seoul

Officials in Seoul said that South Korea and the United States are scheduled to hold talks on Monday in Seoul regarding improving coordination for nuclear response among allies during a potential war with North Korea, amid concerns about Pyongyang's growing arsenal.

The third meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group aims to follow up on last year's summit, during which the United States pledged to provide South Korea with more insight into its nuclear plans for the conflict with the North.

The talks come at a time when North Korea is accelerating its efforts to develop its nuclear weapons and delivery systems, raising questions in South Korea about relying on "extended deterrence," essentially the American nuclear umbrella.

Some politicians, including some senior members of President Yoon Suk-yeol's party, have called on South Korea to develop its nuclear weapons, a step opposed by Washington.

Reuters

