Videos
Chinese Prime Minister to visit New Zealand this week
World News
2024-06-10 | 03:40
Chinese Prime Minister to visit New Zealand this week
Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will visit New Zealand this week, as announced by his counterpart in this country, Christopher Luxon, at a time when the conservative government in Wellington has recently sought to strengthen ties with Canberra and Washington.
Luxon said in a statement, "I look forward to warmly welcoming Prime Minister Li to New Zealand."
He added that "the Prime Minister's visit is a valuable opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation between New Zealand and China," noting that Li will arrive "during the week."
Li Qiang will be the first Chinese Prime Minister to visit New Zealand since 2017. He may also visit Australia on this occasion, according to media reports, though Australian authorities have not confirmed this.
AFP
World News
China
Prime Minister
Li Qiang
New Zealand
Christopher Luxon
Australia
