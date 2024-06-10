Chinese Prime Minister to visit New Zealand this week

World News
2024-06-10 | 03:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Chinese Prime Minister to visit New Zealand this week
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Chinese Prime Minister to visit New Zealand this week

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will visit New Zealand this week, as announced by his counterpart in this country, Christopher Luxon, at a time when the conservative government in Wellington has recently sought to strengthen ties with Canberra and Washington.

Luxon said in a statement, "I look forward to warmly welcoming Prime Minister Li to New Zealand."

He added that "the Prime Minister's visit is a valuable opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation between New Zealand and China," noting that Li will arrive "during the week."

Li Qiang will be the first Chinese Prime Minister to visit New Zealand since 2017. He may also visit Australia on this occasion, according to media reports, though Australian authorities have not confirmed this.

AFP

World News

China

Prime Minister

Li Qiang

New Zealand

Christopher Luxon

Australia

LBCI Next
US CENTCOM confirms Houthi missile strikes on two ships in Gulf of Aden
Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam in coming weeks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-21

Australia and New Zealand send planes to evacuate stranded tourists in New Caledonia

LBCI
World News
2024-05-07

Australian PM says China military air incident 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

New Zealand accuses China of hacking parliament

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:53

Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village

LBCI
World News
06:32

Germany's AfD says excludes top candidate from party's EU delegation

LBCI
World News
06:25

Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe

LBCI
World News
06:11

No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-05

Medics: Hezbollah drones wound seven in northern Israel village

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
00:55

Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More