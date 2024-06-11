Guterres urges acceptance of Biden's proposal for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

2024-06-11 | 07:15
LBCI
Guterres urges acceptance of Biden's proposal for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas
Guterres urges acceptance of Biden's proposal for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on all parties involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to reach an agreement on a plan proposed by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire.

In a speech at a conference on emergency aid held in Jordan, a day after the United Nations Security Council endorsed the proposed plan on Monday, Guterres said, "I welcome the recent peace initiative proposed by President Biden and urge all parties to seize this opportunity and reach an agreement."

Guterres described the conditions in Gaza as "tragic," stating that the rapid pace and scale of death and killing there are the worst he has seen since assuming the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2017.

Reuters
 

