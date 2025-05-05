Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launched a second drone strike in as many days on Port Sudan, targeting fuel depots in the eastern city early on Tuesday, security sources told Reuters, in a major escalation of a two-year-long conflict.



Large plumes of smoke and fire rose from the facility well into the afternoon as civil defense teams worked to contain a blaze there.



Military sources told Reuters that the RSF used a drone at dawn to bomb the fuel storage facilities that they described as civilian infrastructure.



Reuters