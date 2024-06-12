China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans

2024-06-12 | 04:12
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans

China on Wednesday blasted the "nasty behavior" of six Hong Kong democracy activists who fled to the United Kingdom, calling them "lawless wanted criminals" after the semi-autonomous city cancelled their passports.

"Their nasty behavior seriously endangered national security, seriously damaged the fundamental interests of Hong Kong, and seriously attacked the bottom line of 'one country, two systems'," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

