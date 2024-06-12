Macron asks backing from all 'able to say no to extremes' in snap vote

French President Emmanuel Macron called Wednesday for backing from people "able to say no to extremes" in snap elections he called after a European poll battering.



"I hope that when the time comes, men and women of goodwill who will have been able to say no to the extremes will come together... will put themselves in a position to build a shared, sincere project that is useful to the country," Macron told journalists at a Paris press conference.



AFP