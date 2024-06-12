Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal

World News
2024-06-12 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal

Russian peacekeepers on Wednesday completed their withdrawal from Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, which Baku recaptured last year from Armenian separatists, officials in Baku said.

"The process of the full withdrawal of the manpower, weapons, and equipment of Russia's peacekeeping contingent (in Karabakh) from Azerbaijan was completed on June 12," the defense ministry in Baku said in a statement.

AFP
 

World News

Russia

Azerbaijan

Peacekeepers

Withdrawal

LBCI Next
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
US Ambassador: Turkey firmly rooted in West despite divisions over Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:54

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
World News
06:27

Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'

LBCI
World News
06:18

Russia demands release of woman in Denmark accused of spying

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:54

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
World News
07:28

US Ambassador: Turkey firmly rooted in West despite divisions over Gaza war

LBCI
World News
06:27

Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-08

Macron welcomes Biden at Arc de Triomphe at start of state visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

Ukraine announces that Russia begins ground attack in Kharkiv

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More