Argentine President Milei's reform package clears key Senate vote

World News
2024-06-13 | 00:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Argentine President Milei&#39;s reform package clears key Senate vote
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Argentine President Milei's reform package clears key Senate vote

Argentine President Javier Milei's controversial economic reform package narrowly won preliminary Senate approval late Wednesday, after police and protesters violently clashed outside Congress throughout the day.

"For those Argentines who suffer, who wait, who do not want to see their children leave the country... my vote is affirmative," Argentine vice president and Senate leader Victoria Villaruel said after breaking a 36-36 tie in the chamber to approve the text "in general."

The bill's 238 articles now will be addressed point by point, with full passage expected Thursday, after which the legislation would return to the lower chamber for final approval.

AFP
 

World News

Argentine

Javier Milei

Reform

Senate

Protesters

Congress

LBCI Next
France's President Macron says citizen held in Iran released
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-09

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Washington against Biden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07

Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-04

Israel: No date set for Netanyahu's address to US Congress

LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

San Francisco police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters at Israeli consulate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:01

Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:44

Chinese Premier Li Qiang says differences with New Zealand 'should not become a chasm'

LBCI
World News
00:59

France's President Macron says citizen held in Iran released

LBCI
World News
00:20

Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-25

Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37

Hamas denies presenting new ideas for Gaza truce deal

LBCI
Sports News
10:21

Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23

Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More