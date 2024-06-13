Argentine President Javier Milei's controversial economic reform package narrowly won preliminary Senate approval late Wednesday, after police and protesters violently clashed outside Congress throughout the day.



"For those Argentines who suffer, who wait, who do not want to see their children leave the country... my vote is affirmative," Argentine vice president and Senate leader Victoria Villaruel said after breaking a 36-36 tie in the chamber to approve the text "in general."



The bill's 238 articles now will be addressed point by point, with full passage expected Thursday, after which the legislation would return to the lower chamber for final approval.



AFP