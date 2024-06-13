French citizen returns to Paris after being held in Iran

2024-06-13 | 02:53
French citizen returns to Paris after being held in Iran
French citizen returns to Paris after being held in Iran

French citizen Louis Arnaud returned to Paris Thursday after being held in Iran since September 2022 and sentenced last year to five years in jail on national security charges.

Emerging from a small plane at Le Bourget airport outside Paris, a visibly tired but smiling Arnaud shook hands with Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne before embracing his parents, according to images aired on television.

Russia conducted electronic missile launches during tactical nuclear drills
Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine
LBCI Previous

