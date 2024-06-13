Ambrey reports that vessel was struck by missile 129 NM east of Yemen's Aden

World News
2024-06-13 | 06:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ambrey reports that vessel was struck by missile 129 NM east of Yemen&#39;s Aden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ambrey reports that vessel was struck by missile 129 NM east of Yemen's Aden

A merchant vessel issued a distress call reporting a missile impacting the vessel approximately 129 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden while on route from Malaysia to Italy's Venice, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Thursday.

Ambrey said it assessed the vessel to be aligned with "the Houthi target profile."

Iran-allied Houthis have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas. They have sunk one ship, seized another vessel, and killed three seafarers in another attack.

The group controls Yemen's capital and most populous areas.

The Yemeni militants on Wednesday took responsibility for small watercraft and missile attacks that left a Greek-owned cargo ship taking on water and in need of rescue near Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Reuters
 

World News

Vessel

Missile

Yemen

Aden

Malaysia

Italy

Ambrey

LBCI Next
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy
UK's Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-09

Two vessels catch fire after missile strikes off Yemen's Aden, UKMTO reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-28

Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles

LBCI
Middle East News
09:16

UKMTO: Fire erupts on vessel east of Yemen's Aden after being hit by unknown projectiles

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-26

Ambrey: Missiles sighted 15 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Mokha

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
World News
09:48

Spanish PM: Spanish patriot missile batteries will remain in Turkey

LBCI
World News
09:37

US: G7 leaders reach 'political agreement' on Ukraine funds

LBCI
World News
09:01

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Russia announces its control over an additional village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-11

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
World News
09:37

US: G7 leaders reach 'political agreement' on Ukraine funds

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More