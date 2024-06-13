Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Thursday at the G7 summit in southern Italy, where leaders are set to agree on a huge new loan for his war-torn country.



Zelenskyy was greeted at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort by summit host Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, before joining a session on Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, and Germany.



AFP