Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy

World News
2024-06-13 | 09:01
High views
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Thursday at the G7 summit in southern Italy, where leaders are set to agree on a huge new loan for his war-torn country.

Zelenskyy was greeted at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort by summit host Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, before joining a session on Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, France, and Germany.

World News

G7

Summit

Italy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine

War

Loan

