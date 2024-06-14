US says Putin cannot 'dictate' peace conditions to Ukraine

2024-06-14 | 10:32
US says Putin cannot &#39;dictate&#39; peace conditions to Ukraine
0min
US says Putin cannot 'dictate' peace conditions to Ukraine

US Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on Friday rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's demands that Ukraine should withdraw from territory claimed by Moscow to end the Kremlin's invasion.

"Putin has occupied, illegally occupied, sovereign Ukrainian territory. He is not in any position to dictate to Ukraine what they must do to bring about peace," Austin said at the end of a NATO meeting in Brussels.


