News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
38
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
38
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kim says Russia mutual assistance deal 'defensive' in nature
World News
2024-06-19 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kim says Russia mutual assistance deal 'defensive' in nature
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a mutual assistance treaty signed with Russia on Wednesday was "defensive" in nature, praising President Vladimir Putin as the "dearest friend of the Korean people."
"This powerful treaty represents... nothing less than a truly constructive, forward-looking, exclusively peace-loving and defensive document designed to protect and defend the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries," Kim was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
AFP
World News
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Treaty
Next
South Africa's Ramaphosa sworn in for second full term as president
Putin says treaty with North Korea provides 'mutual assistance' in case of aggression
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:26
Putin says treaty with North Korea provides 'mutual assistance' in case of aggression
World News
05:26
Putin says treaty with North Korea provides 'mutual assistance' in case of aggression
0
World News
04:10
Putin and North Korea's Kim sign strategic partnership treaty
World News
04:10
Putin and North Korea's Kim sign strategic partnership treaty
0
World News
02:05
Ties with Russia entering new era, North Korea's Kim says
World News
02:05
Ties with Russia entering new era, North Korea's Kim says
0
World News
2024-06-18
Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-18
Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:58
UK police: Two held after Stonehenge sprayed with orange substance
World News
08:58
UK police: Two held after Stonehenge sprayed with orange substance
0
World News
08:41
Putin states: Russia, N. Korea fighting 'US hegemony'
World News
08:41
Putin states: Russia, N. Korea fighting 'US hegemony'
0
Middle East News
08:20
Diplomat says 68 Indian pilgrims among hajj dead
Middle East News
08:20
Diplomat says 68 Indian pilgrims among hajj dead
0
World News
07:55
UK migrant boat crossings hit 19-month high
World News
07:55
UK migrant boat crossings hit 19-month high
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-13
Spanish PM: Spanish patriot missile batteries will remain in Turkey
World News
2024-06-13
Spanish PM: Spanish patriot missile batteries will remain in Turkey
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:33
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
12:36
Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'
Middle East News
12:36
Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
5
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
7
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
8
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More