Kim says Russia mutual assistance deal 'defensive' in nature

World News
2024-06-19 | 06:03
High views
Kim says Russia mutual assistance deal 'defensive' in nature
Kim says Russia mutual assistance deal 'defensive' in nature

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a mutual assistance treaty signed with Russia on Wednesday was "defensive" in nature, praising President Vladimir Putin as the "dearest friend of the Korean people."

"This powerful treaty represents... nothing less than a truly constructive, forward-looking, exclusively peace-loving and defensive document designed to protect and defend the fundamental interests of the peoples of the two countries," Kim was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

AFP

World News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Treaty

