Canada's preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group, CBC says

World News
2024-06-19 | 12:46
High views
0min
Canada's preparing to list Iran's IRGC as a terrorist group, CBC says

Canada is preparing to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization and could make an announcement as early as this week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said on Wednesday.

The CBC, citing multiple sources, said the details of the measure had not been finalised.

Opposition legislators have long demanded the IRGC be listed but the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has so far declined, saying to do so risked unintended consequences.

Canada already lists the IRGC's overseas arm, the Quds Force, as a terrorist group. Ottawa broke off diplomatic relations with Tehran in 2012.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Canada

Iran

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

IRGC

Download now the LBCI mobile app
