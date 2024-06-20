Stoltenberg: Agreement between Russia and North Korea demonstrates mutual support between authoritarian powers

World News
2024-06-20 | 00:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Stoltenberg: Agreement between Russia and North Korea demonstrates mutual support between authoritarian powers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Stoltenberg: Agreement between Russia and North Korea demonstrates mutual support between authoritarian powers

Russia's new defensive pact with North Korea shows increasing alignment among authoritarian powers and underscores the importance of democracies presenting a united front, the head of NATO said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a deal with North Korea's Kim Jong Un that included a mutual defense pledge, a move that overhauls Moscow's policy towards Pyongyang.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said North Korea had provided "an enormous amount of ammunition" to Russia while both China and Iran were supporting Moscow militarily in its war against Ukraine.

"We need to be aware that authoritarian powers are aligning more and more. They are supporting each other in a way we haven't seen before," he told a panel discussion during an official visit to Ottawa.


"When they are more and more aligned - authoritarian regimes like North Korea and China, Iran, Russia - then it's even more important that we are aligned as countries believing in freedom and democracy," he said.

The growing closeness between Russia and other Asian nations means it is all the more important that NATO works with allies in the Asia-Pacific, he said, adding this was why leaders from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea had been invited to a NATO summit in Washington next month.

Stoltenberg also said he expected Canada to meet the NATO target of spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

Reuters

World News

NATO

Russia

North Korea

Agreement

Authoritarian Powers

Democracy

Alliance

LBCI Next
North Korea and Russia agree to provide all available military assistance in case of attack
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam for state visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:12

North Korea and Russia agree to provide all available military assistance in case of attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Putin's Historic Visit to North Korea: Strengthening Military Ties and Strategic Alliances

LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Ties with Russia entering new era, North Korea's Kim says

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:23

Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely

LBCI
World News
01:53

Ukrainian power plant damaged in 'mass' overnight Russian attack

LBCI
World News
01:30

Russia says woman killed in Ukrainian drone attacks

LBCI
World News
01:12

North Korea and Russia agree to provide all available military assistance in case of attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
World News
14:25

Canada designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-25

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50

Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More