EU agrees new package of sanctions against Russia

2024-06-20 | 04:33
EU agrees new package of sanctions against Russia

EU countries on Thursday agreed a "powerful and substantial" new round of sanctions against Russia in a bid to further choke off Moscow's war effort against Ukraine, Belgium, which holds the bloc's presidency, said.

"This package provides new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of existing sanctions by closing loopholes," the Belgian EU presidency wrote on X.

AFP

