Five migrants were found dead on a migrant boat that was spotted adrift south of Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic, the country's maritime rescue service said Thursday.



Rescuers were alerted on Wednesday afternoon to the vessel drifting some 800 kilometers (500 miles) south of the island of Tenerife, and a boat that was dispatched to the area rescued 68 people and found five bodies on board, the service said in a statement.



AFP