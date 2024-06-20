Netanyahu complaint on US weapons deliveries 'vexing': White House

2024-06-20 | 11:59
Netanyahu complaint on US weapons deliveries &#39;vexing&#39;: White House
Netanyahu complaint on US weapons deliveries 'vexing': White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism this week over US weapons deliveries to his country is "vexing," the White House said on Thursday.

"Those comments were deeply disappointing and certainly vexing to us, given the amount of support that we have and will continue to provide," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

AFP
 

