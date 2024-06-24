Dagestan attacks toll rises to 20, 46 injured: Official states

2024-06-24 | 09:02
Dagestan attacks toll rises to 20, 46 injured: Official states
Dagestan attacks toll rises to 20, 46 injured: Official states

A spate of attacks on churches, synagogues and police in Russia's Dagestan region on Sunday killed at least 20 people and injured dozens more, a regional official said Monday, updating an earlier toll.

"As a result of the terrorist attack that took place yesterday in Makhachkala and Derbent, 46 people were injured, among them civilians and law enforcement officials," Dagestan's health minister Tatyana Belyayeva said. 

"Unfortunately, 20 people had been killed," she added, updating a previous toll of 19.

AFP
 

