Key EU leaders agree on von der Leyen for second term: AFP source
World News
2024-06-25 | 08:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Key EU leaders agree on von der Leyen for second term: AFP source
EU leaders representing the three main political groups in the bloc have agreed to put current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen forward for a second term, a source close to the talks told AFP on Tuesday.
As part of the deal to return von der Leyen, which still needs approval by a weighted majority of the bloc's leaders, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas would become the EU's foreign policy chief, while former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa would take over as president of the European Council, the source said.
AFP
World News
EU
European Commission
Ursula Von Der Leyen
0
World News
2024-05-06
European Commission President to call for 'fair' competition with China during meeting with Xi Jinping
World News
2024-05-06
European Commission President to call for 'fair' competition with China during meeting with Xi Jinping
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-02
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-02
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions
0
Lebanon News
11:23
The European Union hands over ambulances to the Lebanese Armed Forces
Lebanon News
11:23
The European Union hands over ambulances to the Lebanese Armed Forces
0
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:59
German minister announces more Gaza aid, criticizes parts of Israeli government
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:59
German minister announces more Gaza aid, criticizes parts of Israeli government
0
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack
Lebanon News
2024-05-23
Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
0
World News
2024-03-15
Explosion of a bomb in front of polling station in occupied area in Ukraine
World News
2024-03-15
Explosion of a bomb in front of polling station in occupied area in Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Von der Leyen urges Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Von der Leyen urges Israel and Iran to avoid further escalation
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:59
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'
Lebanon News
14:59
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
4
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
5
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
6
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
7
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
8
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
