Key EU leaders agree on von der Leyen for second term: AFP source

2024-06-25 | 08:55
Key EU leaders agree on von der Leyen for second term: AFP source

EU leaders representing the three main political groups in the bloc have agreed to put current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen forward for a second term, a source close to the talks told AFP on Tuesday.

As part of the deal to return von der Leyen, which still needs approval by a weighted majority of the bloc's leaders, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas would become the EU's foreign policy chief, while former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa would take over as president of the European Council, the source said.

AFP
 

