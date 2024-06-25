News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia reports exchanging 90 POWs with Ukraine
World News
2024-06-25 | 15:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia reports exchanging 90 POWs with Ukraine
Russia said Tuesday it had exchanged 90 captive soldiers with Ukraine in a deal mediated by the United Arab Emirates.
"As a result of the negotiation process, 90 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity have been returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime. In return, 90 prisoners of war of the Ukrainian armed forces were handed over," Russia's Defense Ministry said.
AFP
World News
Russia
Soldiers
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Next
Zelenskyy dismisses senior Ukrainian Army Commander
Russia says destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-24
Zelenskyy: Ukraine struck more than 30 Russian oil production and storage facilities
World News
2024-06-24
Zelenskyy: Ukraine struck more than 30 Russian oil production and storage facilities
0
World News
2024-06-23
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
World News
2024-06-23
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv and surrounding region, Ukraine says
0
World News
2024-06-23
Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russian territory
World News
2024-06-23
Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russian territory
0
World News
2024-06-22
Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack
World News
2024-06-22
Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:34
African Union communicates 'deep concern' over deadly Kenya violence: Statement
World News
15:34
African Union communicates 'deep concern' over deadly Kenya violence: Statement
0
World News
14:24
Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states
World News
14:24
Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-15
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
Lebanon News
2024-04-15
Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil
0
World News
2024-05-24
Russian army faces difficulty amid street battles in Vovchansk and intense fighting in eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-05-24
Russian army faces difficulty amid street battles in Vovchansk and intense fighting in eastern Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
3
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
5
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
6
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
7
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
8
Lebanon News
15:23
Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN
Lebanon News
15:23
Lebanon requests one-year extension for UNIFIL mandate in letter to UN
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More