Biden believes Rutte to be 'excellent' NATO chief: The White House reports

2024-06-26 | 10:53
Biden believes Rutte to be 'excellent' NATO chief: The White House reports

President Joe Biden believes NATO's next chief Mark Rutte, the outgoing Dutch prime minister, will be "excellent" and advance efforts to support Ukraine, the White House said Wednesday.

"President Biden strongly believes that Mark Rutte will make an excellent secretary general," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

AFP
 

World News

US

Joe Biden

NATO

Mark Rutte

Ukraine

White House

