Global hunger monitor: Sudan faces risk of famine in 14 areas

World News
2024-06-27 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Global hunger monitor: Sudan faces risk of famine in 14 areas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Global hunger monitor: Sudan faces risk of famine in 14 areas

There is a risk of famine in 14 areas across Sudan if the conflict between military factions escalates further, a global hunger monitor said on Thursday.

The assessment means that famine has a realistic chance of occurring under a worst-case scenario in the 14 areas, which include parts of Darfur, Khartoum, Kordofan and El Gezira state, according to an update from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Some 755,000 people in Sudan face the most severe level of extreme hunger, while 8.5 million or 18% of the population face food shortages that could result in acute malnutrition and death or require emergency coping strategies, according to the update.


Reuters

World News

Global

Hunger

Monitor

Sudan

Famine

LBCI Next
Zelensky says he believes next French govt will back Ukraine: AFP
Palestinian President Abbas may visit Russia in August: Report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25

Global hunger monitor says high risk of famine persists across Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

US diplomat: Parts of Sudan are in famine, extent unclear

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

UN: Sudan faces 'imminent threat of famine'

LBCI
World News
2024-04-05

WFP delivers food aid to Darfur as Sudan famine looms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:26

Kenya's police fire tear gas at protesters in Nairobi: AFP journalists

LBCI
World News
06:06

Zelensky says he believes next French govt will back Ukraine: AFP

LBCI
World News
04:01

Palestinian President Abbas may visit Russia in August: Report

LBCI
World News
03:32

Ambrey says it is aware of incident 84nm west of Yemen’s Hodeidah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon: No new statement issued calling on citizens to leave Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Lebanon announces public closure on July 8

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israeli warplanes strike Nabatieh's Mashaa neighborhood; rescue teams mobilize

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh leaves many injured, Civil Defense conducts overnight rescue operations: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UN aid chief says spread of Mideast war to Lebanon 'potentially apocalyptic'

LBCI
Middle East News
00:48

Israeli Defense Minister says country 'doesn't want war' but warns Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More