Biden arrives in Georgia for debate with Trump
World News
2024-06-27 | 15:32
Biden arrives in Georgia for debate with Trump
US President Joe Biden arrived in Georgia on Thursday for his first debate of the 2024 election cycle with his predecessor Donald Trump -- a high-stakes event for both candidates.
Air Force One touched down at a military base about an hour's drive from the capital Atlanta, where the debate will take place at CNN's headquarters beginning at 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Friday).
AFP
World News
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Georgia
Debate
Elections
