Argentina parliament approves President Milei's reform package

World News
2024-06-28
Argentina parliament approves President Milei's reform package
Argentina parliament approves President Milei's reform package

Argentina's parliament handed populist President Javier Milei his first legislative triumph on Friday, approving his economic reform package after months of debate.

"We are going to give President Milei's government the tools to reform the state once and for all," ruling bloc head Gabriel Bornoroni said in his closing speech.

AFP

World News

Argentina

Javier Milei

Parliament

President

