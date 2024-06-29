Police officer wounded, 'attacker' killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade

A Serbian police officer on Saturday killed an "attacker" who wounded him using a crossbow in front of the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, the Serbian interior minister said.



Around 11:00 am (0900 GMT) an "unknown person, whose identity is being determined, shot a member of the gendarmerie, who was on duty securing the Israeli embassy, from a crossbow and hit him in the neck", said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, adding that the officer had "used a weapon in self-defense and defeated the attacker, who died as a result of his injuries."



AFP