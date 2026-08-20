US designates citizen held in China as 'wrongfully detained'

World News
20-08-2026 | 08:56
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US designates citizen held in China as &#39;wrongfully detained&#39;
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US designates citizen held in China as 'wrongfully detained'

The United States on Thursday said it has designated a U.S. citizen held in China on accusations of espionage as "wrongfully detained," and called for his release -- along with that of another American.

Min Zin, a political analyst at a policy think tank focusing on neighboring Myanmar, was arrested in China on June 3.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio "has determined that U.S. citizen Min Zin is wrongfully detained in China," said Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson. "There are now two wrongfully detained U.S. citizens in China: Mr Zin and Dr Youlin Chen."

AFP

World News

United States

China

Espionage

Sanctions

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