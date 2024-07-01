News
Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions
World News
2024-07-01 | 01:42
Myanmar central bank denies UN report on weapons transactions
Myanmar's central bank denied a UN report that the country's military government can still access money and weapons for its war against anti-coup forces, saying financial institutions under the bank's supervision followed prescribed procedures.
The Central Bank of Myanmar "expressed our strong objection to the UN Special Rapporteur’s report", it said in a statement published in a junta newspaper on Saturday. "The UN report severely harms the interests of Myanmar civilians and the relationship between Myanmar and other countries."
The rapporteur on Myanmar's human rights, Tom Andrews, reported on Wednesday that while international efforts to isolate the junta appear to have dented its ability to buy military equipment, it still imported $253 million worth of weapons, dual-use technologies, manufacturing equipment, and other materials in the 12 months to March.
The report said Myanmar had the help of international banks, including those from Southeast Asian neighbor Thailand, for its purchases.
Reuters
World News
Myanmar
Central Bank
United Nations
Accusations
Weapons
Transactions
