Air France says Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

Air France-KLM warned Monday that the Olympic Games would lead to a drop in revenues of up to 180 million euros ($193 million), due to a decline in travel to Paris over the summer.



"International markets show a significant avoidance of Paris," the airline said in a statement. "Travel between the city and other destinations is also below the usual June-August average as residents in France seem to be postponing their holidays until after the Olympic Games or considering alternative travel plans."



AFP